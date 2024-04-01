Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 266,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 508,186 shares.The stock last traded at $15.41 and had previously closed at $15.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743,881 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 460,895 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $5,180,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 229,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 543,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 189,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.