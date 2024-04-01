Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Decreased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.80. 720,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,922. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

