Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 464,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 131,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,310,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.98. 1,400,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,668. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

