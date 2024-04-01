Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.46. 719,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,086. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

