Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $25.35. 355,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,946. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

