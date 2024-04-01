Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBOEF opened at $44.70 on Monday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Walt Disney’s Proxy Tug of War Pulls Shares to 52-Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.