Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Up 0.4%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.05. Approximately 1,101,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,329,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,971 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,742,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

