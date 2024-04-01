SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) versus Compass (NYSE:COMP) Head-To-Head Review

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $710,000.00 2.97 -$7.44 million N/A N/A Compass $4.89 billion 0.36 -$321.30 million ($0.68) -5.29

SaverOne 2014 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A Compass -6.58% -70.51% -23.97%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SaverOne 2014 and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 1 4 4 0 2.33

Compass has a consensus price target of $3.78, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Risk & Volatility

SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of SaverOne 2014 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Compass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compass beats SaverOne 2014 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports. It also provides full-service title and escrow/settlement services to real estate agents' clients, real estate companies, and financial institutions relating to the closing of home purchases as well as the refinancing of home loans; and Compass Concierge, a program in which home sellers access to capital to front the cost of home improvement services. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

