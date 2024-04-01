Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Short Interest Update

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Saturn Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

Saturn Oil & Gas stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 1.88. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.80. Saturn Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of 1.57 and a 1 year high of 2.31.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan and Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

