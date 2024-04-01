Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Short Interest Update

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Saturn Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.0 %
Saturn Oil & Gas stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 1.88. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.80. Saturn Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of 1.57 and a 1 year high of 2.31.
