Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.78

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.78 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 6559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,644,000 after buying an additional 161,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,765,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after buying an additional 1,220,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

