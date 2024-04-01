Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Rumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUM opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Rumble has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rumble will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

About Rumble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 196,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rumble by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 665,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at $5,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.