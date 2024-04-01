Royal Bank of Canada Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to $3.50

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 82.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 429,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,388 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 457,456 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,712,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 186,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

