Roth Mkm Boosts Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target to $28.00

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 9.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

CLRB stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.