Roth Mkm Boosts Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target to $28.00

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 9.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.