Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,895,900 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 29th total of 1,544,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 486.1 days.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of RHHVF opened at $256.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average is $272.64. Roche has a 12 month low of $245.01 and a 12 month high of $323.78.
About Roche
