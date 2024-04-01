RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,816,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,848,000 after buying an additional 87,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,182,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 67,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

