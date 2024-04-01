Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1.2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 9,379,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 42,838,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

