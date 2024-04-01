Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 624,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,254. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 83,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

