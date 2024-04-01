Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

RITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

