Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 2.6%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.49. 2,689,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,796,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $231.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

