RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $345.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $329.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.75.

RH stock opened at $348.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in RH by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after purchasing an additional 320,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RH by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

