RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $264.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $201.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE RH traded down $12.49 on Monday, reaching $335.77. 992,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,906. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.