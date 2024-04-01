Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

