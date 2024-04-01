Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IFRA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. 185,615 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

