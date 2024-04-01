Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 408 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 321,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,688. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

