Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 324 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSN traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 310,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

