Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.97. 2,450,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,805,223. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.41.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

