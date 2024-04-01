Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 123 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 94.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $8,093,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.64. 34,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.31. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.13. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $445,835. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

