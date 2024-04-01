Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.