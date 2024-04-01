Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.66 on Monday, reaching $341.95. The stock had a trading volume of 719,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,486. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.