Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 857 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.52. 189,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,881. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

