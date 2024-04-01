Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 1,065 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.43. The stock had a trading volume of 870,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

