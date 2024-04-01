Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.45. 154,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

