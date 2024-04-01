Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP remained flat at $67.25 during trading on Monday. 170,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

