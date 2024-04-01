Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 771 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in NIKE by 433.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

