Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 273,061 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,061 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF makes up about 8.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 8.86% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PSFF remained flat at $27.01 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 44,178 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $181.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.