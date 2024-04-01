Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 352500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Trading Down 33.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$692,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -2.33.
Resolute Resources Company Profile
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
