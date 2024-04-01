Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Beauty Health (SKIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN):

3/15/2024 – Beauty Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Beauty Health had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

3/13/2024 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $2.50 to $4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Beauty Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

2/29/2024 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Beauty Health stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 345,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,209. The company has a market capitalization of $522.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.01. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 377,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 321,898 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

