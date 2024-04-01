Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.45

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 30204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Regulus Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 19.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 0.89.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

