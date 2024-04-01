Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ECL opened at $230.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.19.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

