Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Down 6%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 45.15 and last traded at 46.35. 6,049,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,739,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at 49.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reddit

Reddit Stock Down 6.8 %

Insider Activity

Reddit Company Profile

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 846,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 over the last three months.

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.