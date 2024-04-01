Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Down 6%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 45.15 and last traded at 46.35. 6,049,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,739,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at 49.32.
Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
