Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Short Interest Update

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 29th total of 57,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Reborn Coffee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reborn Coffee stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.30% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Reborn Coffee Stock Up 21.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REBN opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Reborn Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee ( NASDAQ:REBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 167.37% and a negative net margin of 67.15%.

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.