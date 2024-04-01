Raymond James Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRZE

Braze Stock Performance

Insider Activity

BRZE stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $89,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $662,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $89,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $662,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $315,672.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,255.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 6.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Braze by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.