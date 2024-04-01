Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

AQST has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of AQST opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $312.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 388,017 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

