Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,858.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070,900 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

