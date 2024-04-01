Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $254.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 10.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.