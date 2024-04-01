Quhuo (QH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Quhuo Price Performance

Quhuo stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Quhuo has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Get Quhuo alerts:

About Quhuo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.