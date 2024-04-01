Quhuo (QH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QHGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Quhuo Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ QH opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

