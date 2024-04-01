QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.13. 2,049,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,053,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 4.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,310.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,735. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after buying an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 348,329 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.