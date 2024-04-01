Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 29th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.78%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,621,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,074,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,209 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
