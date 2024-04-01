Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 29th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXS traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.66. 2,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,849. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.